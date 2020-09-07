Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / Planning a green future for Delhi

Planning a green future for Delhi

One lesson of the Covid-19-hit world has been that cities have to be sustainable, and Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s promise of formulating a “blue-green policy” offers hope

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:35 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

But the Delhi master plan needs citizens’ participation to make it robust and functional (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi 2041 Master Plan will have a “blue-green policy”. The groundwork for Delhi’s master plan is happening at a critical juncture with the pandemic forcing city governments across the world to rethink not just the way citizens will live in the future, but also how public and private resources will be used to respond to the social and economic challenges that the disease has brought to the fore. The Delhi master plan will not only shape the future of the Capital by laying down planning guidelines, but also shape its response to a post-Covid-19 world.

One lesson of the Covid-19-hit world has been that cities have to be sustainable, and Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s promise of formulating a “blue-green policy” offers hope. By pursuing a “blue-green policy”, DDA aims to bring water management and green infrastructure (vegetation, soils, and other elements and practices to restore some of the natural processes required to create healthier urban environments) together. It also focuses on cycling infrastructure to reduce pollution, and vertical growth in unauthorised colonies to make it less dense. These promised steps are important because water management, reuse and recycling, sanitation, and good public hygiene have now become non-negotiable, thanks to the climate crisis and Covid-19. But the Delhi master plan needs citizens’ participation to make it robust and functional. DDA has chalked out a series of activities to engage with stakeholder groups. These groups must ensure that the master plan’s core principles — sustainability, inclusivity and equity — are not lost, as authorities balance competing socio-political-economic interests while drawing up the new plan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ED arrests Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar, over money laundering charges
Sep 07, 2020 21:00 IST
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
Sep 07, 2020 20:43 IST
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Sep 07, 2020 20:37 IST
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Sep 07, 2020 19:41 IST

latest news

Virus in stools of Covid-19 patients indicate prolonged gut infection
Sep 07, 2020 21:00 IST
ED arrests Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar, over money laundering charges
Sep 07, 2020 21:00 IST
Man’s jet ski adventure through canyons looks straight out of a video game. Watch
Sep 07, 2020 20:42 IST
Putin critic Navalny has come out of coma: Berlin hospital
Sep 07, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.