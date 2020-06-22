Sections
Home / Editorials / Redesign the model village scheme | HT Editorial

Redesign the model village scheme | HT Editorial

For MPs to take it up, expand its ambit to a cluster of villages and provide it funds

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:56 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

PM Modi had urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to adopt one or more villages in their constituency and turn them into “model villages”. (ANI)

A study commissioned by the Union ministry of rural development on the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), launched by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in 2014, has said that the scheme has not made “any significant impact” and “is not achieving the desired purpose”. PM Modi had urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to adopt one or more villages in their constituency and turn them into “model villages”.

While, in principle, SAGY is a good idea. But there are both political and structural flaws in its design. It fails to appreciate a ground reality. Any MP will find it difficult, if not impossible, to prioritise one village over another. A Lok Sabha MP represents, on an average, over 1.5 million voters of different castes, religion, gender and age groups, each with their own set of demands. For an MP to cherry-pick a few villages can be both politically counterproductive, and can disturb the delicate social equilibrium in villages/constituencies. Additionally, the scheme has no separate budgetary allocation and MPs are unwilling to allocate funds from the MP Local Area Development Scheme for projects in the model villages.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic wrecking lives and livelihoods, and spurring an exodus of labourers from cities to villages, a new and redesigned SAGY, with funding, can work. For this, expand the ambit from one village to a cluster of villages. Follow it up with mapping the skill sets of residents and upgrading/re-skilling them; investing in farm and related infrastructure such as cold chains and food processing units; and building critical infrastructure. This is politically more feasible for elected representatives, and can create economic opportunities within villages.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Undertaker but posts picture of Rohit Sharma
Jun 22, 2020 19:15 IST
JioFiber down for users across the country, Jio is working on a fix
Jun 22, 2020 19:17 IST
No threat to Manipur govt, crisis will be resolved in 2-3 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Jun 22, 2020 19:14 IST
Mobile internet gags during militant encounters irk Kashmiri students
Jun 22, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.