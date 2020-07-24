Sections
Home / Editorials / Rework flood control strategies | HT Editorial

Rework flood control strategies | HT Editorial

Instead of construction, return to natural solutions

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:25 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

A study by the Asian Development Bank says that floods account for at least half of all climate-related disasters in India (AFP)

Floods have once again inundated Assam and Bihar. The deluge has displaced thousands of people, destroyed infrastructure, and wiped out rich, generations-old biodiversity. The two states have moved people and livestock out to temporary shelters (the death toll is low till now), and provided them with food and medical help. In Assam, the government has the additional responsibility of rescuing and providing food and veterinary services to the wild animals of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, 85% of which is submerged. When the waters finally recede, the official procedure will follow a predictable script: Blame the monsoons, assess the extent of damage, demand financial and material help from the Centre, and announce compensation for the flood-affected people.

But it cannot be business-as-usual anymore. A study by the Asian Development Bank says that floods already account for at least half of all climate-related disasters in the country. The trend of extreme rainfall and erratic monsoon patterns will only exacerbate this challenge. India must rethink its flood-control strategies. The first flaw is in the official understanding and assessment of floods as destructive, which require construction-led solutions. Historically, floods have been part of the lives of riverine people because they bring silt, vegetation, sediment, and fish into the water systems of an area. They only became a “menace” when engineers, starting from the British era, designed engineering solutions — embankments and barrages and dams — to control them. These steps restricted the free flow of rivers; the silt, which would typically spill over a vast area to form the flood plains, is now confined to a much smaller area, raising the river bed. People also started encroaching on floodplains, choking urban drainage systems, paving green spaces, and destroying ponds and lakes. The states’ pro-embankment policy is easy to understand: It helps perpetuate the well-oiled politician-technocrat-contractor nexus.

In a paper, academic Rohan D’Souza has written that floods in South Asia are now acknowledged as an ecological force mediated by social, cultural and political interventions rather than exclusively borne out as an effect of nature. India’s policymakers must do away with the pro-embankment strategy; restore agricultural practices that make best use of floods; ensure re-vegetation of catchments to control rapid soil loss; revive dry springs; and ensure greater percolation of rainwater.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24: Ministry
Jul 24, 2020 20:06 IST
Countries fighting Covid-19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Jul 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Dil Bechara begins and ends with tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput. See here
Jul 24, 2020 20:01 IST
Yaya Toure trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient
Jul 24, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.