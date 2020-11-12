Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / Students need help. DU must step up | HT Editorial

Students need help. DU must step up | HT Editorial

DU has access to funds, a strong alumni base and human resources; colleges should leverage these effectively and ensure that students tide over this crisis with minimum pain

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:45 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

On November 2, an undergraduate student of Delhi University (DU)’s Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women died by suicide (Hindustan Times)

On November 2, an undergraduate student of Delhi University (DU)’s Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women died by suicide. Her family said the girl took the drastic step because she had to return home to Telangana after classes were suspended due to Covid-19 and her parents, who work in the informal sector, could not afford a laptop for online classes. She had also received a message from the college, asking her to vacate hostel accommodation. She knew her family could not pay for expensive private hostel facilities.

With Covid-19, students have been under tremendous stress, across different educational tiers, because of the abrupt transition to digital learning. In India, thousands of poor students see education as a passport to better lives and social mobility, and this sudden disruption has put an extra financial burden on their families. Indian campuses also lack adequate counselling services, and the pandemic has exposed how this lack of a support system can impact students, especially those who come from marginalised backgrounds and have little to no support systems and mentoring facilities at home.

This year, as a report in this newspaper revealed, many DU colleges have received more than the usual number of applications for fee waivers from students, indicating the depth of the crisis. DU colleges have said that they are scaling up their outreach programmes. While this is an excellent step, eight months into the crisis, they should have put in place a system to ensure digital devices, internet connections and counselling services for vulnerable students. DU has access to funds, a strong alumni base and human resources; colleges should leverage these effectively and ensure that students tide over this crisis with minimum pain.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
Nov 12, 2020 18:59 IST
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 18:48 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 19:31 IST

latest news

Gauahar shows off her ‘perfect’ engagement ring, see here
Nov 12, 2020 19:59 IST
BCCI will leave no stone unturned to deliver safe T20 WC in 2021: Jay Shah
Nov 12, 2020 19:51 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 12, 2020 19:50 IST
Students need help. DU must step up | HT Editorial
Nov 12, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.