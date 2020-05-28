Sections
Home / Editorials / The end of autonomy for Hong Kong | HT Editorial

The end of autonomy for Hong Kong | HT Editorial

China’s unilateral measures will erode both rights and prosperity in the city-state

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:08 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

With reports of capital flight and financial firms already seeking alternative homes, the future of Hong Kong as an international financial centre looks bleak (REUTERS)

China seems to have begun consolidating its territorial claims on its periphery and the first victim will be an autonomous Hong Kong. The mainland’s National People’s Congress has passed a new sweeping security law that will criminalise most forms of political dissent, undermine other individual freedoms and put a tight lid on foreigner activity in the city-state. The rubber-stamp Hong Kong authority has signalled its intention to pass the law, effectively ending the “one country, two systems” principle that was the basis of the handover of the British colony.

The United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quickly warned these actions meant Hong Kong no longer enjoyed autonomy from China, clearing the path for Washington to revoke the special economic status the city-state enjoys with the US. The US is likely to roll back elements of this status, encompassing visas, tariffs and financial regulations, lock step with the regression of Hong Kong’s rights. With reports of capital flight and financial firms already seeking alternative homes, the future of Hong Kong as an international financial centre looks bleak. This will make US-China relations, already fragile, even worse. Beijing has also accompanied this by officially dropping the first word in its traditional espousal of “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan. India should watch China’s aggression closely, for it could directly impinge on its own security interests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi govt schools to distribute books among students till class 8
May 28, 2020 19:39 IST
Pune has a strategy to slash Covid-19 death rate: Monitor senior citizens
May 28, 2020 19:38 IST
Twinkle calls Akshay out for forgetting her in PadMan tweet, see his reply
May 28, 2020 19:34 IST
Gultekadi Market Yard to reopen on Sunday after being shut for 50 days
May 28, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.