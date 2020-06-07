Sections
Home / Editorials / The first move on the India-China chessboard | HT Editorial

The first move on the India-China chessboard | HT Editorial

Expect prolonged talks on the dispute. India will have to deploy a range of tools

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

It is still not clear if there is some geopolitical motive behind China’s sudden move to raise the border temperature, going beyond concerns about new highways and bunkers (HT PHOTO)

The first round of any talks with China regarding territory is akin to the pawn move that opens a chess game. Indeed, it would have been a surprise if meetings between mid-level diplomats and military officers from India and China, last week, had resulted in anything concrete. Initial engagements are about establishing motives, determining redlines and establishing credibility. Many more such rounds can be expected. Arguably, New Delhi’s initial interest will be to find out what exactly has led Beijing to block access to the disputed middle portion of Pangong Tso. It is still not clear if there is some geopolitical motive behind China’s sudden move to raise the border temperature, going beyond concerns about new highways and bunkers. If so, the stakes will be much higher and require the deployment of a wide range of pressure points to persuade China to withdraw.

India expects a long period of negotiation and confrontation. The Doklam standoff took over two months to resolve and the earlier Sumdorong Chu altercation took almost eight years. Today, with an even more assertive and confident China, and the rest of the world distracted by the coronavirus disease, India’s task will be all that much harder. Beijing tends to see democracies as weak-willed. The government will have to communicate by deeds and words, both domestically and internationally, that it is impossible to accept China’s unilateral and coercive actions. The Indian government will also need to communicate with its people and media on the need for patience.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arjun Bijlani: Most of us are dealing with some kind of stress or the other
Jun 07, 2020 19:52 IST
Patiala doctor fined, health dept says driving car sans mask no breach
Jun 07, 2020 19:47 IST
Time to take up new challenges
Jun 07, 2020 19:47 IST
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win 2/3rd majority in Bihar
Jun 07, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.