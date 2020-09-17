Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / The glorious uncertainty of the 13th IPL

The glorious uncertainty of the 13th IPL

The T20 game is unpredictable. But the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on September 19, promises to be particularly unpredictable. Consider the unknowns.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:47 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli seen during IPL match against Delhi Capital, Feroz Shah Kotla Grounds, New Delhi, April 28, 2019 (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The T20 game is unpredictable. But the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on September 19, promises to be particularly unpredictable. Consider the unknowns. All IPL teams were assembled keeping home conditions in mind; for example, Kolkata Knight Riders is packed with fast bowlers and big- hitting batsmen who like taking on pace and bounce because of the nature of the Eden Gardens pitch. How will they cope with the low and slow pitches of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Data says that T20 scoring rates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, two of the three venues for this season (the third is Sharjah), have lower scoring rates than any of the Indian venues, except Chennai.

Data also suggests that it’s much harder to hit sixes on the UAE pitches than on Indian grounds — will this give someone like Virat Kohli, whose strength lies in anchoring an innings rather than exploding from the first ball, an ideal platform to excel? How will the pitches hold up to the sheer volume of matches? Each venue will host roughly a game every second day for two months.

How will the players cope without crowds? Will it drop the intensity of their game, or help them focus better? And what about the fact that a majority of the players are coming off a very long layoff? What will it do to their fitness and their match endurance? Finally, there is, of course, the inglorious uncertainty of playing while a pandemic rages in the background, threatening to breach the sporting “bio-bubble” at the slightest slip-up.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Sep 17, 2020 18:15 IST
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Sep 17, 2020 17:52 IST
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Sep 17, 2020 16:21 IST
Railway privatisation a win-win situation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Sep 17, 2020 17:38 IST

latest news

The glorious uncertainty of the 13th IPL
Sep 17, 2020 18:47 IST
TSPGECET admit card 2020 released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download
Sep 17, 2020 18:47 IST
Ambala DM bans pigeon, kite flying near IAF station
Sep 17, 2020 18:46 IST
Steve Smith Concussion: CA to work with Rajasthan Royals on his return to cricket in IPL 2020
Sep 17, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.