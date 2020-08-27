Sections
Home / Editorials / The importance of the monsoon session

The importance of the monsoon session

Allow the government to legislate; allow the Opposition to raise all issues

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

After a long hiatus, Parliament is set to reconvene in a truncated monsoon session from September 14 to October 1. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

After a long hiatus, Parliament is set to reconvene in a truncated monsoon session from September 14 to October 1. This newspaper has consistently argued that the pandemic must not halt the functioning of India’s most important democratic institution — and with safeguards, public representatives must meet to discuss key issues facing the country, pass laws, and hold the executive accountable. The fact that both Houses will meet is positive.

But the key is ensuring that the session is productive. The government hopes to clear 11 ordinances in the session. The Opposition plans to raise questions on Covid-19 management, the Chinese incursion, the economic crisis and job losses due to the lockdown, the PM-Cares fund, the draft Environmental Impact Assessment policy, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

All these issues — the ordinances, many of which are to do with economic policy reforms, and the more general political, economic, health, and foreign policy concerns — are critical for India’s future. It is the government’s right to introduce legislations, and while it is the Opposition’s duty to point out the loopholes in these laws, the arithmetic of the House indicates that they will get passed. For its part, it is the Opposition’s right to raise questions which may have undermined public welfare and national security, and the government’s duty to listen, respond, and refine its approach. This is the true spirit of parliamentary democracy. At a time when India is facing multiple crises, both the Treasury and Opposition benches must behave responsibly, be accommodative, and engage with each other constructively — Indian democracy deserves no less.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune
Aug 27, 2020 19:59 IST
The importance of the monsoon session
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
Anurag praises Class of 83, Abhishek asks him to see his show as well
Aug 27, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.