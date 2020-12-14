Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / The life and legacy of a literary master | HT Editorial

The life and legacy of a literary master | HT Editorial

A remarkably reticent man, he once said of his craft, “Out of the secret world I once knew, I have tried to make a theatre for the larger worlds we inhabit.”

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 19:39 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

His literary legacy will endure. Many argue that (AP)

John le Carre’s most famous Cold War spy, the dull and dreary George Smiley, was the exact opposite of Ian Fleming’s dashing spy, James Bond. But, the ordinariness of le Carre’s greatest character, Smiley, who he modelled on a colleague in MI5 where he worked running an espionage operation during the Cold War, caught the imagination of millions and established le Carre as a storyteller extraordinaire of the spy genre. Smiley took on an East German agent in le Carre’s debut novel, Call for the Dead, which was followed by A Murder of Quality. By then, le Carre had few, if any peers, in this particular world of thrillers.

His literary legacy will endure. Many argue that Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy is the greatest spy novel of all time. The masterpieces never stopped. The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and The Honourable Schoolboy have all passed into the realm of classics. The foundations for many of his great works was the battle between the lofty concept of western freedom — the practice of which was often murkier than proclaimed — and that of life behind the Iron Curtain.

When the Cold War ended, many asked — what next for le Carre? But he refused to be corralled by his own legend. He took on other themes such as big pharma in The Constant Gardener, the arms industry in The Night Manager and terrorism in A Most Wanted Man. He never ceased to be astonished by how his books came to be regarded as authentic documentation of espionage during the Cold War. A remarkably reticent man, he once said of his craft, “Out of the secret world I once knew, I have tried to make a theatre for the larger worlds we inhabit.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
by Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Terry Kay, author of ‘To Dance With the White Dog,’ dies
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
40 citizen groups want civic chief to host public discussions on planned projects
by HT Correspondent
No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief
by Abhay Khairnar
Seven held for kidnap and murder of a man over financial dispute
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.