Sections
Home / Editorials / The locust attack is a wake-up call

The locust attack is a wake-up call

The climate crisis is changing the world in distinct ways. Invest in more research

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:19 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Heavy rains and increasing number of cyclones, both effects of the climate crisis, enabled unprecedented breeding and the rapid growth of locust populations on the Arabian Peninsula early last year, according to the United Nations. (HTPHOTO)

Last week, swarms of desert locusts entered western India from Pakistan and destroyed crops in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, reports said that the swarms have moved deeper into UP. The three states have sent out drones, tractors and cars to kill them with pesticides. India has not witnessed full-blown locust cycles after 1993. Heavy rains and increasing number of cyclones, both effects of the climate crisis, enabled unprecedented breeding and the rapid growth of locust populations on the Arabian Peninsula early last year, according to the United Nations.

The long gap between the last and the present locust attack in India has had a consequence. In an interview to the Indian Express, the director-general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research admitted that there hasn’t been much “systematic research” on desert locusts since the 1990s and the current invasion is a wake-up call to revive the programme. This is indeed a wake-up call. The earth has entered a period of hydrological, climatological, and biological change that differs from previous episodes . Therefore, it is important that India puts in enough funds to predict the course of the present global environmental changes to understand the sources , consequences, and formulate national responses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Akshay Kumar rubbishes reports of booking an entire plane for sister
May 31, 2020 19:34 IST
Modi 2.0: Dark clouds have engulfed the nation
May 31, 2020 19:26 IST
Leading India to full independence
May 31, 2020 19:26 IST
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
May 31, 2020 19:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.