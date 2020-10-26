Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / The missing issue in the Bihar elections

The missing issue in the Bihar elections

The reluctance to debate about floods will only normalise the yearly destruction in the minds of the people, generate disillusionment about the responsiveness of the political system at large, and prevent Bihar from finding a comprehensive, ecologically sustainable, solution.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:00 IST

By Hindustan Times,

People wade through floodwater as they move to a safer place, Gopalganj, July 24, 2020 (PTI)

The first phase of the Bihar assembly election, the first major polls to be held during the Covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled for Wednesday. All political parties have released their manifestos, making a range of promises — from ensuring employment to distribution of free vaccines for Covid-19, from higher investment in education and health care to farm loan waiver. While all these are important issues, besides perfunctory references, not enough attention has been paid to a critical issue in the state — the annual cycle of floods.

28 out of Bihar’s 38 districts are flood-prone, and the near-annual deluge often destroys infrastructure and the ecological wealth (farm lands and forests), leaving a deep, long-term impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people. This year, at least 8.3 million people in 16 districts were displaced, and many are still living in relief camps. Nearly 7.54 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed. While the Nitish Kumar government has blamed earlier regimes for weak embankments and corruption, the Opposition has alleged politicisation of relief.

Riverine floods are a natural phenomenon, but destruction by floods is not. In fact, floods were once considered a blessing because they would bring fertile alluvial soil with them. But thanks to a combination of deforestation in the catchment area, human habitation on the river banks and floodplains, encroachment on wetlands, and embankments, they now lead to devastation. It’s a pity that these issues are not being debated more sharply in the election. This reluctance will only normalise the yearly destruction in the minds of the people, generate disillusionment about the responsiveness of the political system at large, and prevent Bihar from finding a comprehensive, ecologically sustainable, solution.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Oct 26, 2020 17:09 IST
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
Oct 26, 2020 18:30 IST
Taxpayers may have to pay interests on outstanding income tax exceeding Rs 1 lakh
Oct 26, 2020 18:43 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl
Oct 26, 2020 19:04 IST

latest news

Suspend international IP, patent obligations on Covid-19 vaccines
Oct 26, 2020 18:55 IST
Mahesh Bhatt files Rs 1 cr defamation suit in HC again Luveina Lodh
Oct 26, 2020 18:55 IST
Bihar polls 2020: Congress eyes another term in trade hub Buxar
Oct 26, 2020 18:54 IST
Designing a new digital governance framework
Oct 26, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.