Sections
Home / Editorials / The quest for cleaner cities

The quest for cleaner cities

Indore shoes how administrative will and public participation are key

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:04 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

This year’s survey assessed 4,242 cities in 28 days, and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore topped the list of cities with more than 100,000 people (HT PHOTO)

Last week, the Union government announced the results of the Swachh Survekshan 2020, an annual survey that ranks and recognises the performance of cities on sanitation and solid waste management. This year’s survey assessed 4,242 cities in 28 days, and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore topped the list of cities with more than 100,000 people. The best-performing state with more than 100 cities is Maharashtra, and with less than 100 cities is Madhya Pradesh. The cleanest capital city is New Delhi.

Over the years, these rankings have mainstreamed discussions on public hygiene and pushed cities to become cleaner. For instance, before it was praised for its cleanliness drive in 2017, Indore battled a mounting garbage problem. Since then, the Indore Municipal Corporation has done away with garbage dumps, implemented 100% household-waste segregation and converted waste to usable products and partnered with non-governmental organisations to change citizen behaviour. There have also been changes in the ranking methodology to make it more competitive and robust, although some states have criticised its metrics and methodology as well.

While the Centre must look into these grievances, laggard cities must also emulate the cities that are performing well. The scope and size of work will indeed be different for each city, but the basic requirements to achieve these goals are the same: Administrative and political will along with public participation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress in Rajasthan betrayed people, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Aug 23, 2020 19:06 IST
Nitrate supplementation could help elderly in lung clearance, breathing
Aug 23, 2020 19:04 IST
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
Aug 23, 2020 19:00 IST
To send a message, it is time to ban Chinese firms from India’s 5G trials
Aug 23, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.