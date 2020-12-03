Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Editorials / The Rajinikanth factor in Tamil Nadu polls

The Rajinikanth factor in Tamil Nadu polls

There is little doubt that irrespective of whether he succeeds or not, Rajinikanth’s entry will shape the nature of politics in an important state that sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:40 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

After years of flirting with politics and dropping hints about his own political ambitions, Rajinikanth, Tamil cinema’s biggest living icon – he remains that, although he has competition from some of the younger actors -- has finally announced that he will launch his own political party in January. (PTI)

After years of flirting with politics and dropping hints about his own political ambitions, Rajinikanth, Tamil cinema’s biggest living icon – he remains that, although he has competition from some of the younger actors -- has finally announced that he will launch his own political party in January. Timed with the state assembly elections scheduled for next summer, his entry will create a new dynamic in a state where the line between art, stardom and politics has always been blurred.

The Dravidian political movement saw a range of figures — CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, both established writers; MG Ramachandran, the tallest Tamil actor of his time; Jayalalithaa, the Karnataka-born Brahmin actor who built on MGR’s legacy — who straddled these diverse worlds. In recent times, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth have made unsuccessful forays into the political theatre. But, Rajnikanth’s cult following places him in a different category. The issue, however, for the new entrant is that that there are certain entrenched patterns and players within state politics, hard to challenge and harder to displace.

How he navigates the cross currents of deep identity-based resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state with his own perceived proximity to the party with which he is widely expected to ally; how he builds a new party organisation to take on the well-oiled machines of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; how he distinguishes himself in what is already a crowded political landscape with a range of smaller players catering to diverse sub-castes; and how he delivers a message of bringing change will be the key determinants of his political future.

But there is little doubt that irrespective of whether he succeeds or not, Rajinikanth’s entry will shape the nature of politics in an important state that sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 59: Abhinav is the second finalist, fights with Rubina
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Mumbai: Arnab Goswami seeks stay on probe into suicide abetment case
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Maharashtra reports 5,182 new Covid cases, sees over 100 deaths for second day in a row
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Punjab youth development board chairman initiates first phase of youth contact programme
Dec 04, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.