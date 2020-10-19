Sections
E-Paper
Home / Editorials / The significance of the Malabar exercise | HT Editorial

The significance of the Malabar exercise | HT Editorial

There is a view that cementing the Quad, including through naval exercises, will alienate China even more — and make reconciliation difficult

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:24 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

There is now a consensus, among every major liberal democracy in the world, that China is a threat — to political systems and open societies, economic self-reliance, and a rules-based regime, particularly in the international seas (Bloomberg)

Australia is set to join the Malabar naval exercises, finally making it a drill which will see the participation of all four Quad countries — India, United States (US), Japan and Australia. While this was expected — especially after a sharp dip in China-Australia ties and a greater degree of convergence between all the four Quad countries on the need to signal determination against any Chinese attempts to impose its hegemony — it is testament to how quickly the international order is evolving.

There is now a consensus, among every major liberal democracy in the world, that China is a threat — to political systems and open societies, economic self-reliance, and a rules-based regime, particularly in the international seas. India has traditionally sought to hedge its bets in larger geopolitics, but it does not have the luxury to do so anymore, because of its geography. The fact that India today faces Chinese aggression makes it incumbent on New Delhi to explore and deepen every international alliance which can serve as a source of symbolic and substantive support, including in the maritime domain where China has obvious vulnerabilities.

There is a view that cementing the Quad, including through naval exercises, will alienate China even more — and make reconciliation difficult. But India’s experience shows that Beijing tends to respect power and strength. It is not a coincidence that as India-US ties improved in mid-2000s, China was better behaved. It is only with economic strength and partnerships such as the one that will be manifested in the Malabar exercise that India can broaden its options with China. The road to peace in the mountains may lie through the sea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer removes Faf du Plessis
Oct 19, 2020 19:44 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST

latest news

‘No political vendetta, Farooq questioned as per law’: J-K BJP chief
Oct 19, 2020 19:40 IST
From 1962 to 2020, India’s China error | Analysis
Oct 19, 2020 19:42 IST
Analysis | Should corporates take a stand on TV news?
Oct 19, 2020 19:29 IST
Uttarakhand to develop villages along major routes as ‘trekking clusters’
Oct 19, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.