Sections
Home / Editorials / The spread of the pandemic

The spread of the pandemic

India’s biggest cities, and most vulnerable rural areas, are simultaneously seeing a spike.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:11 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

A quarantined group of people is brought for screening tests by the district health department, Gurugram, India, April 9, 2020 (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

India’s battle against the coronavirus disease pandemic has hit a rough spot. Three developments — the surge in cases in the Capital, the sustained increase in Maharashtra, and the spike in cases in six states receiving migrants — point to the challenge at hand. India’s biggest cities, its most densely-populated states, and its northern rural hinterland are simultaneously seeing the spread of the pandemic, and they don’t seem equipped to deal with it.

First, take the situation in the Capital. It has a little over 31,000 cases, but as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal outlined on Wednesday, the city may see 532,000 cases by the end of July, and will need 80,000 beds. He claimed that since the city’s hospitals will also be open to those from outside, the requirement for beds could be closer to 150,000. For context, the city has a little over 9,000 beds. This means the Capital has to ensure a 15-fold jump in the availability of beds — which, in turn, will also require additional health care personnel, personal protective equipment, and oxygen and ventilator support. This surge is happening at a time when testing has reduced, although this can be remedied. Two, on Tuesday, Maharashtra crossed 90,000 cases, with Mumbai having more than 50,000 cases. It was also the ninth straight day when the state recorded more than 100 deaths in a day. While authorities expect the curve to begin flattening in the state by the end of June, new clusters are emerging. With Unlock 1.0 in force, there is an even higher possibility of the spread of the disease.

And finally, as a data-based analysis in this newspaper showed, six states — Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — have seen a spike in cases. They contributed 8% of the cases nationally in the first week of May; this jumped to 16% between June 2 and June 8. They accounted for 10% of the deaths in the same period in June. All these states have also been receiving migrant workers. They also have relatively poor health infrastructure. A state of the size of Uttar Pradesh has just 31 testing labs. The number of cases is still relatively low, compared to the rest of the country, but the pattern is clear. All of this indicates that while governments must keep an eye on reviving the economy, they must not let the focus dissipate from the health challenge. There is no quick fix, except following the science protocol laid out — test, trace, isolate, treat. Then rinse, and repeat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
PMC Bank case: HC seeks info on health condition of Wadhawans
Jun 10, 2020 19:01 IST
Ludhiana college holds webinar on impact of Arya Samaj in Covid-19 era
Jun 10, 2020 19:00 IST
Covid pandemic is far from over, Anthony Fauci warns
Jun 10, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.