Sections
Home / Editorials / Undermining Sushant Rajput’s tragic death

Undermining Sushant Rajput’s tragic death

Interrogate power structures, but don’t launch a witch-hunt

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:18 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Nepotism is a real problem in Bollywood. And that debate must take place. But irresponsible narratives, and all kinds of conspiracy theories, have found their way into the police investigation into Rajput’s case (FILE/HT)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last month. This was tragic. Rajput — a young man from outside the world of cinema — had truly come into his own in the Mumbai film industry, with a range of critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films. His death sparked an outpouring of grief in the film industry, in his home state of Bihar, and across urban and semi-urban India.

But the tragedy has now taken a somewhat bizarre turn. His death should have triggered a conversation about mental health, and the insecurities that are driving young people to take extreme steps. It should have triggered a conversation about the structure of the film industry, and the pressures even stars — and Rajput was a star — work under. And yes, it should have triggered a debate about the power matrix in the industry.

But what has happened is that, driven by social media, an entire narrative has been constructed about how Rajput was a victim of a nepotistic industry, which only favours its own. Nepotism is a real problem in Bollywood. And that debate must take place. But this narrative, and all kinds of conspiracy theories, have now found their way into the police investigation into Rajput’s case. A suicide merits an investigation. But in this case, film reviewers who may have rated Rajput’s films poorly are being called for questioning; producers who may not have done a project with Rajput are being held accountable; talk show hosts who may have joked about Rajput are being blamed; actors who had little to do with Rajput are using it as an opportunity to project themselves as the subaltern battling an entrenched elite. This is not the way structures of power can be interrogated. Instead, it smacks of mob justice. It ignores the complex factors that drive a person to the end. It appears driven by political motivations. And it undermines Rajput’s life, legacy, and tragic death.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fresh guidelines puts entire admission process for SSC students to junior colleges online
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
Early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
SAD condemns CM, DGP for booking Sikh youth on ‘frivolous charges’
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
100-goal milestone yet to sink in: Jamie Vardy
Jul 22, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.