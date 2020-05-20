Sections
Home / Education / 125 stranded students including specially-abled brought back to Jammu Kashmir from Delhi

125 stranded students including specially-abled brought back to Jammu Kashmir from Delhi

On the intervention of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and Advisor to LG Baseer Khan, 125 stranded students including blind and physically challenged were brought back to Jammu and Kashmir from New Delhi in 5 air-conditioned bus.

Updated: May 20, 2020 08:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Srinagar

On the intervention of Lt Gov GC Murmu and Advisor to LG Baseer Khan, 125 stranded students including blind and physically challenged were brought back to Jammu and Kashmir from New Delhi in 5 air-conditioned bus, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As many as 125 stranded students including specially-abled were brought back to Jammu and Kashmir from New Delhi in five buses amid the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

“On the intervention of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and Advisor to LG Baseer Khan, 125 stranded students including blind and physically challenged were brought back to Jammu and Kashmir from New Delhi in 5 air-conditioned buses,” Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 persons including 500 students boarded the Special Shramik Train which left Pune for Udhampur 7.00 pm this evening. 2,000 stranded persons evacuated from Maharashtra by 2 Shramik Trains till date.

The DIPR further said that Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far evacuated 14,255 residents of Union Territory stranded in various parts of the country and outside through 16 COVID Special trains, 59492 by bus through Lakhanpur and 501 through special flights.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 11 am today
May 20, 2020 10:19 IST
Rajiv Gandhi from Kerala’s Idukki remembers former PM ahead of his death anniversary
May 20, 2020 10:15 IST
Face masks adorned with Madhubani and Manjusha paintings go on sale
May 20, 2020 10:14 IST
Umar Akmal files appeal against 3-year ban
May 20, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.