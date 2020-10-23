14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Sections
Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Guwahati

The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplinary and forefront areas at various departments of the institute, an IITG statement said.

“This initiative by the Centre will attract the best talent from the country for pursuing high-end research at IIT Guwahati and realise the vision of the Prime Minister for multidisciplinary technology development and self-sustenance (Atmanirbhar) through innovation,” IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam said.

The institute and its faculty members will help the students realise their full potential so that they can achieve their long-term career goals and contribute to the growth of the country, he added.

The Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme was announced in the 2018-19 Union budget and has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutes in the country.

