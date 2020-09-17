Sections
180 students get job offers at AMU online fair

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)

As many 180 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) got job offers from different companies at the varsity’s online job fair with the highest offer being a Rs 10 lakh per annum package.

Speaking to ANI, Saad Hameed, training and placement officer of the university said that around 23 companies took part in the event and that the highest job offer this year was of Rs 10,00,000.

“This was our first online job fair due to the pandemic. Around 23 firms took part in it. There were 180 job offers in different courses. While Rs 10,00,000 package was the highest, several students got Rs 6,00,000package. We had prepared our students before interviews, which proved fruitful.”

Arbab Ahmed, a student said, “I got job offers from three companies including BYJU’s. They have offered me Rs 10,00,000 package. I got all offers through the university. I am thankful that at a time when people are not getting jobs and businesses are affected, I got these offers.

“ I did a Bachelor of Commerce from here. The AMU organised a job fair which began on August 10. I had also applied to BYJU’S and got a Rs 10,00,000 job offer. There were four rounds of interviews by the company,” added Harpreet Kaur, another student.

