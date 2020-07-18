194 universities have conducted final year exams: UGC

Sections
The UGC released a statement even as a number of states like Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra have expressed difficulty over conducting exams when a pandemic is raging on.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that 194 universities in the country had conducted final year exams for passing out students stressing that examinations are an integral part of the education system and a measure of students’ learning and competencies.

“The performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. A large number of best universities across the world including US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries, have conducted or are conducting examinations by giving various options such as online, offline, blended or other alternative forms of examinations,” the statement by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

The UGC has also asked varsities to conduct exams at least for final year students by September 30.



In view of emerging COVID-19 pandemic situation it was difficult to conduct the examinations in the month of July, 2020, therefore, as per the directions of Ministry of Home, Ministry of Human Resources Development, and the report of the Expert Committee, UGC issued Revised Guidelines for Examination and Academic Calendar on 6th July, 2020, the statement said.

Accordingly, the Universities were required to chart out a plan for completion of terminal semester/ final year examinations by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline), the statement added.

The guidelines also mentioned that in case a student is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the University for whatsoever the reasons, she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations later.

The UGC statement said it had got responses from 755 Universities (120 Deemed Universities, 274 Private Universities, 40 Central Universities and 321 State Universities) on the status of exams.

Out of the 755 Universities, 560 Universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct.

It said 194 have already conducted examinations. 366 are planning to conduct examinations in August-September. In addition, 27 Private Universities, which were established during 2019-20 to till date, their first batch is yet to become eligible for final examination.

