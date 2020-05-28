Sections
20 Tripura English medium schools gets CBSE affiliation

Updated: May 28, 2020 15:12 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Representational image. (HT file)

In order to improve quality education, total 20 English medium schools under Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) were shifted to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This would come into effect from current academic year, informed Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“ Happy to share that the following 20 English Medium Schools has been freshly affiliated to CBSE. I thank CBSE for these affiliations, “ Nath tweeted sharing the list of schools that got approval of CBSE affiliation.

Students from Class 1-9 and Class 11 would be following the CBSE pattern from this academic year except the students studying in Class 10 and 12 .

After coming to power in 2018, the BJP-IPFT government introduced NCERT curriculum and text books in schools. “ The students will not face any problem as the NCERT curriculum is followed in the schools earlier,” Nath told the media



Besides, Nath informed that All India Institute of Speech and Hearings would open its regional centre at Mohanpur in West District of the state soon. The institute, after its launching here, would be the first in the northeast region to provide diploma, degree courses including research and healthcare system for the deaf and dumb patients.

