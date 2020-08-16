40 HS schools, 15 colleges identified for NCC expansion in Meghalaya

Forty higher secondary schools and 15 colleges in Meghalaya are set to benefit from the NCC expansion plan, covering 173 border and coastal districts of the country, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, an official said on Sunday.

The expansion plan of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be implemented in the institutions, located across seven border districts of the northeastern state, he said.

There are 11 districts in Meghalaya.

The NCC is a youth development movement managed by the armed forces. It also provides exposure to cadets in a wide range of activities, with an emphasis on social services, discipline and adventure training.

It is open to all regular students of schools and colleges on a voluntary basis.

Defence spokesman here, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh, said that under the NCC expansion plan, Meghalaya would get 5,445 additional vacancies taking the strength to 11,621 over next three years.

“Under this scheme, two minor units, the 41 Artillery battery and 42 Meghalaya Signal company, will be upgraded to a battalion strength and 2 Meghalaya NCC Battalion will be getting additional manpower,” Singh said.

It is a 100 per cent central-funded scheme, he said.