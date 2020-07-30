Sections
Home / Education / 40 students with COVID-19 among 1.94 lakh to write CET in Karnataka: Deputy CM Narayan

40 students with COVID-19 among 1.94 lakh to write CET in Karnataka: Deputy CM Narayan

Taking a cue from the SSLC examination and the pre- university examination conducted by the Department of Public Instruction, the Karnataka government decided to proceed with the CET for PUC students.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Karnataka CET exams 2020. (HT file)

As many as 40 students who have tested positive for coronavirus were among the 1.94 lakh students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, which began on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Taking a cue from the SSLC examination and the pre- university examination conducted by the Department of Public Instruction, the Karnataka government decided to proceed with the CET for PUC students.

The two-day examinations on Thursday and Friday are being conducted at the 497 centres across Karnataka, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the higher education portfolio, said after visiting a few of the examination centres.

He also said of the 1.94 lakh students enrolled for the test, 40,200 are appearing in Bengaluru at 83 centres.



He said 40 students writing the exam are infected by the coronavirus including 12 in Bengaluru.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made for the COVID- 19 infected persons to appear for the exam. They were brought to the examination centres and dropped back to their respective places in the department’s ambulance,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Separate sitting arrangements have been made for these students.

As a precautionary measures, usage of masks and sanitisers have been made mandatory.

To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall, he said.

“We are abiding by the guidelines issued by the High Court. Masks, sanitisers and social distancing are mandatory for the students. There are no shortcomings in the arrangements by the government. Students can happily appear for the exam,” he added.

He also said this year the counselling for the allotment of seats will be entirely done online.

Meanwhile, at Government Dental College at Ballari, an invigilator appeared in personal protection equipment covering himself completely.

Five COVID infected students, who appeared for the exam, expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made in the college.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rashami on social media toxicity: If you can’t inspire, don’t make it dirty
Jul 30, 2020 16:35 IST
Arresting accused posing challenge for police in Covid-19 outbreak areas of Uttarakhand
Jul 30, 2020 16:37 IST
ED writes to Bihar Police, wants copy of FIR against actress in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Jul 30, 2020 16:32 IST
Hardik Pandya blessed with ‘baby boy’, shares photograph
Jul 30, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.