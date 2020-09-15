Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Andhra Pradesh: 45,000 smart TVs to be installed in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh: 45,000 smart TVs to be installed in govt schools

“Officials are working day and night to meet the CM’s deadline of completing work on the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the beginning of the academic year in June,” said Suresh.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:28 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Amaravati

Audimulapu Suresh, State Education Minister. (ANI file)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to digitalise 45,000 schools by the next academic year, said Audimulapu Suresh, State Education Minister.

“Officials are working day and night to meet the CM’s deadline of completing work on the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the beginning of the academic year in June,” said Suresh.

It will be the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh that government schools will give tough competition to the private schools and institutions in terms of digitalisation.

This plan will be implemented in a phased manner. In the first phase government has its aim to install 10,000 smart TVs, the cost of which comes up to a total of 45 crores to 50 crores.



Every government school in the state will be having its own smart television for the digitalised learning, so the days are gone wherein for good education parents use to think of sending their children to private schools at a higher cost.

Earlier in the first week of September in a review meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli by CM Reddy, it was directed to the officials that no student should be left out of digital education and all government schools should be equipped with the centralised integrated system smart TVs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Sep 15, 2020 08:37 IST
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
Sep 15, 2020 08:26 IST
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
Sep 14, 2020 22:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
Sep 15, 2020 08:42 IST

latest news

Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh likely to make statement on Sino-India issue
Sep 15, 2020 08:55 IST
Lucknow to record highest power demand growth in UP in next decade
Sep 15, 2020 08:51 IST
Kangana says women, if pushed to breaking point, can be ‘dangerous, lethal’
Sep 15, 2020 08:49 IST
TIFF doc 76 Days gives unprecedented access into Wuhan’s Covid-19 story
Sep 15, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.