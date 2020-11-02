5 tips for students to enhance their productivity while studying at home

Education might continue online, but with lockdown and social distancing norms in place, students are losing out on socialization which can have an adverse effect of anxiety, depression or feelings of loneliness as well. (HT file)

The pandemic has caused a lot of disruption in the lives of adults and students alike. Parents are suddenly finding themselves juggling between the home and office work at all times of the day. For students too, staying focused and motivated can be difficult. Education might continue online, but with lockdown and social distancing norms in place, students are losing out on socialization which can have an adverse effect of anxiety, depression or feelings of loneliness as well. Here are 5 tips on what students can do to increase their productivity and stay focused and motivated during this time.

Create a routine

The one thing that helped students manage their day was a routine. They went to school for dedicated hours, then they came home, ate lunch, played a sport, engaged in some other activity etc. Their days were planned and prepared. Creating a routine even while at home and help bring the structure back for students. Scheduling in school hours, homework works, exercise hours, and even social hours where they can meet few friends (with social distancing), and very importantly dedicated meal times and a good night’s rest. Routine and structure will help students stay on top of their assignments, meet friends and have something to look forward to.

Build a dedicated study place

Studies have shown that one’s workspace can have an impact on their environment. When home and school are merged as one, it’s difficult for students to stay focused on their work. Dedicate a desk in a silent corner of the house as their ‘school space’. This is where they attend their classes, complete assignments etc. Make sure the desk is kept neat and tidy and also filled with colour so as to make it feel attractive and fun, not serious and boring. The environment which you learn matters a lot. Most importantly make sure it is devoid of loud noises and distractions like people constantly walking by.

The right amount of exercise

Exercise is very important for children. An hour of exercise or movement in a day can have a significant impact on learning. Exercise stimulates chemical changes in the brain that help enhance mood, thinking and brain function. Even with the social distancing norms, it is possible for children to get good exercise. One can practice yoga, jump rope, hula hoop, in-door exercises, dance etc. These days there are many people offering classes through zoom and other channels for students.

Adequate sleep

Studies have shown that kids who regularly get an adequate amount of sleep have improved attention, learning, memory, and overall mental and physical health. Make sure children receive at least 8-10 hours of sleep a night, and younger children may even require more. A good night’s sleep can help students focus better, improving their learning.

Build goals, objectives and roadmaps

Having goals and objectives help children stay prepared. Whether they are school-related goals or personal goals, it’s good for students to build these and then build a roadmap on how they will achieve it. Knowing that they have an end goal and a method by which to reach it, will help students stay on track, and also give them that burst of motivation when they start achieving their goals. The satisfaction and confidence they get in achieving the simpler goals will give them the boost they need to build and achieve more difficult goals.

(Author Rohan Parikh is Managing Director- The Green Acres Academy. Views expressed here are personal.)