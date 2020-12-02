Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / 500 jobs offered on Day 1 of placement drive at IIT-Delhi

500 jobs offered on Day 1 of placement drive at IIT-Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Wednesday announced that over 300 national and international organizations had registered for the placement drive offering...

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Wednesday announced that over 300 national and international organizations had registered for the placement drive offering over 500 job profiles on the first day of the placement season.

Top recruiters on day one included companies like Microsoft, Intel, Goldman Sachs, they added. The institute also said that students had received around 300 placement offers including 150 pre-placement offers (PPOs) by the end of the first day.

“Given the fact that all selection processes are being conducted in a virtual mode this year, the entire interview process would span a single day instead of multiple shifts unlike past years and many other campuses,” IIT-D said in a statement.

Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi said, “We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting, companies will be able to make good hiring decisions…our scheduling paradigm attempts to maximise hiring numbers for the season rather than for a particular day.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Most samples of honey found adulterated with modified syrup: CSE
Dec 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Dec 02, 2020 23:39 IST
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
Govt holds separate talks with BKU’s Tikait faction
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.