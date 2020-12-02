500 jobs offered on Day 1 of placement drive at IIT-Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Wednesday announced that over 300 national and international organizations had registered for the placement drive offering over 500 job profiles on the first day of the placement season.

Top recruiters on day one included companies like Microsoft, Intel, Goldman Sachs, they added. The institute also said that students had received around 300 placement offers including 150 pre-placement offers (PPOs) by the end of the first day.

“Given the fact that all selection processes are being conducted in a virtual mode this year, the entire interview process would span a single day instead of multiple shifts unlike past years and many other campuses,” IIT-D said in a statement.

Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi said, “We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting, companies will be able to make good hiring decisions…our scheduling paradigm attempts to maximise hiring numbers for the season rather than for a particular day.”