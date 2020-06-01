Sections
Home / Education / 70- seater boat of Kerala govt sent to ferry a lone girl passenger to help her reach board exam centre

70- seater boat of Kerala govt sent to ferry a lone girl passenger to help her reach board exam centre

The student, Sandra Babu, who stays in a remote backwater island in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, had to appear for the examination on Friday and Saturday at Kanjiram in Kottayam district.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Alappuzha

Representative (AFP)

In a heart-warming gesture, a 70-seater boat of the Kerala State Water Transport department was sent to ferry a lone passenger, a 17-year-old student, to enable her to appear for the plus one examination (11th standard) on two days last month in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The student, Sandra Babu, who stays in a remote backwater island in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, had to appear for the examination on Friday and Saturday at Kanjiram in Kottayam district.

Boats are the only means of transport in this region and due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown the services had stopped plying when the dates of the examination, postponed earlier, were announced.

The Kuttanad region has the lowest altitude in India and is one of the few places in the world where farming is carried on around 1.2 metre to 3.0 metres below sea level (average levelof the surface of one or more of earth’s bodies of water from which heights such as elevation may be measured).



Sandra, whose parents are daily wagers, were wondering how to get her to the examination hall, when she approached the department.

On hearing about her plight, the department did not think twice but decided to extend a helping hand, KSWTD Director Shaji V Nair said.

However, there were two issues-- as two districts were involved.

The student, from Alappuzha, had to write the examination in Kottayam district and they had to deviate from the normal route to pick and drop her. But this was the only option as it was the quesiton of a child’s future, Nair told PTI.

Transport minister A K Saseendran also supported the move, he said.

Normally, the student has to take another boat to reach the embarkation point of the KSWTD.

A five-member crew, which was entrusted the task of transporting the girl, took the boat to the nearest point from her home, and she walked about five km to reach this point, another official said.

The boat dropped her, waited for the examination to be over and dropped her back home on both days, Nair, whose daughter also appeared for the plus one examination,said.

“I am also a parent and my daughter was also appearing for the examination. I can understand their situation,” he said.

Asked if it was a free trip, Nair said the basic fare for students was only charged from her. Another girl, Sreedevi, walked seven km, took a motorcycle ride, and travelled in an Ambulance to cover about 150 km from a remote tribal hamlet to reach her examination centre at Thrissur and appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination recently.

The 10th standard student travelled from a tribal hamletsituated in the midst of a forest, near Malakkapara, 90 km from the Tamil Nadu-Valpara Pollachi border to appear for the examination.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Railways first isolation coach deployed in Delhi to aid treatment of Covid-19 patients’: Official
Jun 01, 2020 16:54 IST
‘2020 is just awful’: WWE community mourns death of wrestling star
Jun 01, 2020 16:49 IST
Manipur handloom authority urges textile ministry to stop production of traditional cloth in UP
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
More than just a manicure, nail art on budget this season
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.