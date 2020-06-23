Sections
8 DU students, teachers detained during protest against open book exams

A group of around 10 protesters had gathered outside the Arts Faculty. They carried placards reading “Say No to Online Exams” and “DU Against OBE”.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:48 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

DU students protesting outside campus against open book exam (Twitter)

Eight students and teachers protesting outside the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty against the varsity administration’s decision to conduct online open book exams were detained on Monday, police said.

They were taken to Maurice Nagar police station and released after some time, they said.

A group of around 10 protesters had gathered outside the Arts Faculty. They carried placards reading "Say No to Online Exams" and "DU Against OBE".

A senior police officer said eight protesters were detained and later released. They were taken to the Maurice Nagar police station in North district.



Prasenjeet Kumar, president of Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), said the students and teachers were detained but were released after being made to sign an undertaking that they won’t violate the prohibitory orders imposed in the city under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Delhi University is conducting online open book exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and teachers have been opposing the move citing lack of internet connectivity at many places, among other issues.

