96 firms offer graduating IGDTUW students 316 jobs

New Delhi: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, 96 companies offered 316 jobs to over 450 graduating students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), the state university said during its convocation programme on Monday.

At the third IGDTUW convocation, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, said the state varsity had progressed well in the past five years. In a statement released on Monday, the government said 487 students — comprising 359 graduates, 119 postgraduates and nine PhD scholars — received their degrees this year. While talking of an existing gender bias in higher education and the role universities can play in eliminating it, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, also noted that around 200 female students are currently pursuing PhD in the university.

Sisodia also emphasised on students founding new companies and contributing to the country’s growth. “To utilise our talent for our nation’s progress, it is imperative that our students develop an entrepreneurial mindset. He said that we should celebrate high salary packages, but we should also celebrate when our students build companies and provide jobs to many,” he said.

University vice-chancellor Amita Dev said IGDTUW students had secured good placements in many top companies. “This year, the highest salary package of ₹59.45 lakh was offered to a student. Along with 316 full time job offers, 189 internship offers have also been rolled out to the students,” she said.