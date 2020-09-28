A dedicated portal to help UP Board students during pandemic soon

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, UP Board is gearing up to launch a dedicated portal to aid home study of around 12.5 million (1.25 crore) students enrolled in class 9 to class 12 at over 28,000 schools affiliated to it across the state.

So far, study material is available for students through TV channels, radio and YouTube but none of these can be easily downloaded or recorded by the students for later reference.

Through this portal, downloading of authorised study material would become easily possible for students whose schools are now closed for almost six months, claim officials. The portal will be named ‘e-Gyan Ganga’ and is expected to get launched by first week of October, they add.

Not wishing to reveal all details of the proposed portal, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla confirmed that the responsibility for designing and launching a dedicated website had been entrusted to the board.

As per the plan, all study materials, including video clips of lectures being broadcast on TV channels as well as content being made available through radio and other mediums, would be available through this dedicated website.

“The plan is to develop this portal as the main bridge between the students and the study content so that the impact of the pandemic on their studies could be minimised,” said a senior state education department official.

For students of class 9 and class 11, academic programmes are being presently aired on ‘Swayam Prabha’ channel-22 from 11am to 1pm every day which is again repeat broadcast from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Likewise, for students of class 10 and class 12, Doordarshan is broadcasting programmes from 1pm to 2pm, 2.30pm to 3pm, 8.30pm to 5pm and 5.30pm to 6.30 pm every day.

The new initiative is set to come close on the heels of another new service started by UP Board wherein it has launched a dedicated helpline for students to provide them career counselling for the very first time. The career counselling helpline was started from September 2 through toll free numbers 18001805310 and 18001805312.

Aimed at students enrolled in class 9 to class 12, this helpline is functional from Monday to Friday every week between 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.