A university should support local products: PM Modi

\ Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

At the centennial foundation day celebrations of the University of Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested why the university could not do an analysis of local skills, courses related to local products and skill development in the district.

Prime Minister Modi also released a special stamp and Rs 100 coin to commemorate the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow.

Speaking through video conference, PM Modi said, “I am told that new research centres have been established by the University. But I want to make some suggestions: Why shouldn’t the university analyse local skills and courses related to local products and skills development in districts falling under its academic limits?”

“The university can do research on local products and modern solutions needed for value addition. Branding, marketing, and strategies related to the management of the local products can be part of your course,” he said.

“This will also help the government in policymaking and the goal of one district, one product will be realised with this,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about working as per the available potential.

He said, “The problem that had been with us was that we do not realise our potential. One such example is the Raebareli Rail Coach Factory. Many years ago investment was done, infrastructure was made and announcements were made to make rail coaches. But for many years only denting and painting work was going on there. The coaches were made in Kapurthala. In Raebareli, painting and other finishing work was done. The factory had the potential to manufacture coaches but work was not done accordingly.”

“After 2014, we changed the thought process and way of working and the result was that within months, the first coach was made and now hundreds of coaches are getting ready every year. Uttar Pradesh will be proud as in near future the world’s biggest rail coach factory will be the Raebareily rail coach factory,” the Prime Minister added.