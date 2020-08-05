Sections
Home / Education / Abhishek Saraf of Bhopal bags AIR-8 in UPSC exam

Abhishek Saraf of Bhopal bags AIR-8 in UPSC exam

Abhishek Saraf, 28, from Bhopal secured eighth position in UPSC civil services exam, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:04 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Abhishek Saraf in orange t-shirt (HT)

Abhishek Saraf, 28, from Bhopal secured eighth position in UPSC civil services exam, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Abhishek, who had been selected in Indian revenue services in 2018, is a graduate from IIT Kanpur.

Abhishek in Orange T-Shirt

Abhishek lost his father Arvind Saraf when he was 10-month-old. “My mother Pratibha Saraf played the role of both mother and father for me and my brother, who is working as a business development manager with a private company. My mother is a pillar of strength for me and she motivated me to reappear in the exam after he was selected as IRS,” said Abhishek.

He wanted to be an IAS officer to work in the field of education and skill development.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT- Madras begins admission for BSc in Programming and Data Science online course, 12th pass students can apply
Aug 05, 2020 11:36 IST
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
Aug 05, 2020 11:37 IST
Credit for ending Ayodhya land dispute goes to Supreme Court, everyone should accept it: Mayawati
Aug 05, 2020 11:21 IST
Authority not bound to grant hearing to those objecting to tree-cutting proposals: Bombay HC
Aug 05, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.