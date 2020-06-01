Sections
Home / Education / ABVP slams Maharashtra govt over not holding final year varsity exams

ABVP slams Maharashtra govt over not holding final year varsity exams

The decision is not in accordance with the Maharashtra Universities Act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Pune

Representational image. (HT file)

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, students’ wing affiliated to the RSS, has demanded the Maharashtra government to withdraw its decision of not holding the final year university exams in the state.

The decision is not in accordance with the Maharashtra Universities Act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state is not conducive to allow holding of the final year university exams.

“Aggregate marks of semester exams will be taken and students will be given marks,” Thackeray said.



“I held talks with vice chancellors.I may be the CM and they may be vice chancellors but we all are also parents.

We cannot let our children suffer. Those students who feel they could have done better if they had appeared for the final year exams, they will be given a chance when the situation normalises,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to it, the ABVP said the government has “double standards” over such an important issue, as it has allowed students to appear for grade improvement exams “in next semester”.

Therefore, this is an injustice with students and it will harm their future prospects,it said.

Thackeray on Sunday also said the state government is more keen to ensure the academic year starts on time in June than re-opening schools.

“Schools in rural areas where there is no pandemic spread can start whereas in cities online education can be given priority,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Migrant worker found dead in Odisha quarantine centre, eighth such death in 52 days
Jun 01, 2020 13:48 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition
Jun 01, 2020 13:46 IST
A difficult place to be: Former umpire Ian Gould on India-Pakistan matches
Jun 01, 2020 13:49 IST
With 131 new cases, Bihar’s Covid-19 count reaches 3,807
Jun 01, 2020 13:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.