ABVP submits memo on modes of examination to DU VC

The DU had on Thursday said it might opt for ‘open book’ exams in case the situation arising due to the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t normalise.

Updated: May 16, 2020 09:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Delhi University Vice Chancellor's office at North Campus (Hindustan Times)

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday submitted a memorandum of demands on examination modes to the Delhi University vice-chancellor here.

The ABVP expresses displeasure with the fact that very less time was given for discussion with stakeholders and only one alternative mode was suggested, the student outfit said in a statement.  It recommended extensive dialogues with all stakeholders for a suitable solution.

The body suggested that more and more options should be given to students in terms of course to be evaluated, mode of evaluation and questions to be answered.



Many students have left the national capital in the mid-semester break without their study materials and so the university must make provision to provide them the resource material soon, it said.  Students of final year should be evaluated with conventional methods, if possible, or with innovative feasible options and those of intermediate years should be promoted, the ABVP said.

Students should be assessed for only that part of the syllabus which had been completed during classroom teaching, it added.

The ABVP demanded that composite evaluation methods like assignments, viva voce, projects, MCQs etc., should be explored.

