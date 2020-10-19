Academic session for engineering courses to begin from December 1, admission deadline extended: AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised its academic calendar for the current academic session (2020-21). According to a notification released by AICTE, the new session for the engineering courses will begin from December 1 and the last date of admission to first year engineering courses has been extended till November 30.

“Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llTs and NITs, the council has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to November 30,” the official notice reads.

The session for engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses was earlier scheduled to commence from August 16 for existing students, and from September 15 for the new batch.

Check official notice here

In order to compensate for the loss of academic time, the UGC had asked colleges to teach six days a week and shorten the winter break this year and the summer break next year. In a notification issued last month, UGC said “All the universities may follow a 6-day week pattern for the academic session 2020-21 and 2021-2022 to compensate the loss for this batch of students.”