Admission process in Chhattisgarh schools, colleges to commence from July, says Minister

Admission process in Chhattisgarh schools, colleges to commence from July, says Minister

“It has been decided that the admission process in schools and colleges will commence in Chhattisgarh from July 2020. The decision on the further process will be taken as per the situation arising due to COVID-19. We will decide starting of the new session as per the Centre’s guidelines,” Choubey told ANI.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 09:04 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Raipur

The admission process in Chhattisgarh schools and colleges will commence from July, said State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Friday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has started consultation with the states about the reopening of schools in the country. Schools and colleges across the nation are closed from March 22 onwards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Choubey said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a meeting of cabinet ministers to discuss the situation arising due to COVID-19 and way forward.



Choubey said that a penalty of Rs 100 will be levied if any person is found not wearing a face mask in the state.

“More than 3 lakh migrant labourers have returned in Chhattisgarh and many of them have completed 28 days quarantine period,” he said.

Commenting upon the newly launched scheme to help farmers, he said, “The first instalment of benefit has been given to farmers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which was launched on May 21. A total of 19 lakh farmers will be given the second instalment by August 20 this year.”

The amount will be directly transferred to the farmers’ accounts, he said.

