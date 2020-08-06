Admissions in classes 9 to 12 in UP Board schools till August 31 now

The state government has extended the last date of admission in classes 9 to 12 in over 28,000 UP Board affiliated schools from August 5 to August 31, inform officials.

An order to this effect was issued by additional chief secretary Aradhana Shukla on Tuesday, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

As per the order, now principals of respective schools will be able to deposit the fee collected from students taking admission in class 10 and class 12 in the government treasury by September 7 and upload their examination forms on the given portal by till 12 midnight of September 21, he added.

After September 7, the examination fee could be deposited in treasury till September 14 but with a late fee of Rs 100.

Information regarding high school and intermediate students who have taken admission and deposited the exam fee with the Rs 100 late fee can be uploaded on the portal by September 24. As per the new schedule, between September 25 and October 4, the principals concerned will cross-check details of students against the checklist. Corrections, if any, would be allowed between October 5 and October 14 on the portal, officials shared.

Principals would then provide a hardcopy of the list of registered students along with their photographs and treasury receipt to the office of the district inspector of schools concerned till October 25 so that it could be forwarded to the UP Board’s regional office concerned, they added.

Likewise, advance registration of students taking admission in class 9 and class 11 will now take place till August 31, inform officials. These students will be eligible to appear in UP Board’s class 10 and class 12 examination as regular students in 2022, they add.

The principals concerned will deposit an advance registration fee at the rate of Rs 50 per student through a challan in the government treasury. Details regarding each student registered will be uploaded online on the official website of the board— www.upmsp.edu.in — till 12 midnight on September 21.

The principals will receive a checklist regarding details of students registered to be uploaded and undertake scrutiny between September 22 and October 1 following which they would be able to undertake necessary changes and corrections in the online information uploaded by them between October 1 and October 15, the notification says.

The principals concerned would then deposit a list of advanced registered students along with the photographs of each on the list besides receipt of the registration fee deposit receipt of each student at their respective office of DIoSs by October 25.