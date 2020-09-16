AFCAT 2020 admit card released at afcat.cdac.in, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AFCAT Admit Card 2020: Indian Air Force on Tuesday released the admit card for AFCAT 02/2020 on its official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their AFCAT admit card online.

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 will be conducted on October 3, 4 and 5. The link to download the admit card will be active till the day of exam. Candidates will have to login using their email ID and password to download their admit card.

AFCAT admit card will have the details of candidate including their name, photograph, signature, father’s name, roll number , registration number, date and time of exam and the venue.

AFCAT Admit Card 2020: Direct Link to download

How to download AFCAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT admit card 2020

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your AFCAT admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

6.Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use

The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).