AFCAT results 2020 declared at afcat.cdac.in, here’s how to check

AFCAT results 2020: Candidates have to login using their email ID and password and enter captcha on the website to check their result.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AFCAT results 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the AFCAT 02/2020 examination on its official website.

Direct link to check AFCAT results 2020.

“AFCAT 02/2020 results have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads a statement flashing on the official website.

How to check AFCAT results 2020:



Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in



On the homepage, click on ‘candidate login’ option

Select AFCAT 02/2020

A login page will appear

Login using your email id through which you had registered for the exam and its password.

Also fill in the captcha (security code) as given on the page and click ‘Submit’

Your result will be displayed.

Download and take its print out.

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

