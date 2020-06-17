Sections
Home / Education / After Anamika Shukla, UP STF unearths another school recruitment fraud

After Anamika Shukla, UP STF unearths another school recruitment fraud

After Anamika Shukla, it is Deepti Singh, a teacher at Kaushambi, whose documents were used to give jobs to three women, the UP Special Task Force said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:42 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh STF has claimed to have unearthed another case in which a same set of documents were allegedly used to secure teaching jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

After Anamika Shukla, it is Deepti Singh, a teacher at Kaushambi, whose documents were used to give jobs to three women, the UP Special Task Force said on Wednesday. An STF official said one of the three fake Deepti Singhs surfaced in Jaunpur. She is the alleged lover of Pushpendra Singh, one of the accused in the Anamika Shukla case, the official said. Similarly, two women appeared in Mainpuri.

One is a teacher while another is a coordinator at Mainpuri’s Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, the STF official said, adding that the real Deepti Singh is working as a teacher in Kaushambi. On Monday, the UP Police arrested three men in the Anamika Shukla case. The curious case involved teachers being recruited in state government schools on the basis of educational certificates of one woman -- Anamika Shukla. She had cleared the eligibility exam. “Three persons, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested by the STF from Gonda. They were identified as Pushpendra Singh, alias Shushil of Mainpuri, Anand of Jaunpur and Ramnath of Kehri,” the STF had said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunny Leone returns to gym after 3 months, shares workout video
Jun 17, 2020 16:57 IST
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
Jun 17, 2020 16:56 IST
South Africa to trial unique three-team limited overs fixture
Jun 17, 2020 16:54 IST
Retail therapy is still a world away in the post-lockdown era
Jun 17, 2020 16:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.