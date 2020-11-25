After Maharashtra cabinet nod, 2nd FYJC merit list sans Maratha quota to be released on December 5

, the school education department on Wednesday released a revised admission schedule. According to the updated admission schedule, the second FYJC merit list will be announced on December 5 at 11am. (HT file)

A day after the Maharashtra cabinet gave its nod to resume admission process to first year junior college (FYJC) and other undergraduate professional and traditional courses without the 12% Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) or Maratha quota, the school education department on Wednesday released a revised admission schedule. According to the updated admission schedule, the second FYJC merit list will be announced on December 5 at 11am.

“As directed by the state government, we will now continue admissions in accordance with the Supreme Court’s interim stay order. We will complete the admissions process over the next two weeks,” tweeted school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. By late afternoon, the department shared the revised admissions schedule on the website.

On September 9, in line with the apex court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education, the state education department stayed the FYJC admission process until further orders. As a result, the second FYJC merit list which was scheduled to be released on September 10 was stalled, leaving over 2.42 lakh students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone in a lurch.

While the state government has revealed that admissions to all courses will now take place without the 12% SEBC quota, it has also through its government resolution clarified that admissions that have already been confirmed under the quota before September 9 will remain intact.

HT has previously reported that more than 80% seats under SEBC quota had no takers in FYJC admissions this year. Against 17,844 seats reserved for SEBC students of the total 3.1 lakh seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region this year, only 2923 (16%) students have applied for admission while 2309 students have been allotted a college in the first round of admissions. This is a considerable dip from that of 2019 wherein 30% seats were claimed from SEBC quota.