After Ramayana, JNU to conduct webinar on ‘ Lessons from Bhagavad Gita during Covid-19 crisis’

Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to conduct a webinar on “Lessons from the Bhagavad- Gita during the Covid- 19 crisis” on May 7. The webinar will be conducted live on Zoom app from 6 pm to 7 pm on Thursday. Students will have to register for the webinar. The registration is free of cost.

JNU vice chancellor Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar informed the students about this webinar on Twitter.

The webinar will be conducted by Professor Subhash Kak, Okalahoma State University, USA. He is also a member of PM’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council since 2018. He was awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2019.

Subhash Kak is also an honorary visiting professor at School of Engineering, JNU and works in the area of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, archaeoastronomy, and history of science.

“JNU welcomes you to a webinar on “Lessons from the Bhagavad-Gita during the Covid-19 Crisis” by Prof. Subhash Kak, Oklahoma State University, USA. He is a member of PM’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council since 2018 and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019,” the VC tweeted.

Earlier on May 2 and 3, JNU had conducted a webinar on ‘Leadership lessons from Ramayana’. It was conducted by professor Santosh Kumar Shukla from JNU’s School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and Professor Mazha Asif from School of Language, literature and cultural studies

JNU is also going to organise another webinar on ‘Global Alumni Connect Initiative’ on May 7 from 4 pm onwards where the alumni of JNU will be live through Zoom app. The webinar is conducted by the Alumni Affair Office (AAO) of JNU.

“The Alumni Affairs Office (AAO), JNU is organizing a webinar series under it’s Global Alumni Connect Initiative. We invite you to a webinar by Prof. Balram Singh, Institute of Advanced Studies, Dartmouth, USA and Prof. Gobardhan Das, SCMM, JNU. All are welcome,” the VC tweeted.