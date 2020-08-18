Ahead of next year’s polls, Assam announces sops for students, teachers and educational institutions

With assembly polls in the state due in eight months, Assam government on Tuesday announced a slew of benefits for students, teachers and educational institutions in the state.

The measures include provincialisation (taking over of liabilities like payment of salaries and other benefits by the government) of schools, junior colleges and colleges, teachers, professors, gifts of scooters to meritorious girl students, appointment of new teachers etc.

“We had started provicialisation of educational institutions in 2011, but it nearly stopped in 2014. Today after a gap of 6 years we are releasing the first list of provincialised institutes as per notification issued by Governor Jagdish Mukhi,” said health, finance, education and PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Initially, 197 high schools, 9 higher secondary schools, 9 junior colleges and 27 colleges would get provincialised. Jobs of 3049 teachers in high schools and 931 professors in colleges would also get provincialised, informed Sarma.

“As part of the Pragyan Bharati scheme announced in this year’s budget, we will gift nearly 22,000 girl students who scored 60% marks and above in this year’s higher secondary exams with a scooter each. Each scooter would cost nearly Rs 50,000-Rs 55,000 and would be distributed before October 15,” he said.

Sarma informed that 7,440 teachers would be appointed in high schools and nearly 7,000 more in primary and Middle English (ME) schools within the next few months.

“We have already started implementation of Orunodoi scheme, which will provide Rs 830 per month to nearly 17 lakh families for their nutritional and medical needs. Every week, I will announce new schemes or start implementation of those mentioned in budget till September 15,” he said.

Sarma informed that colleges in the state have been directed to increase 25% seats for under graduate courses (only for this year), which will be reserved exclusively for students who appeared their 10+2 board exams under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

“We noticed that in some colleges, students belonging to AHSEC have failed to get adequate representation in the merit lists. This move was undertaken in order to bring parity among students belonging to AHSEC and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE),” he said.

The minister informed that a committee has been formed in order to submit the state government’s recommendations to the Centre regarding the recently announced National Education Policy (NEP).

“We are gearing up to reopen educational institutions as soon as we get the Centre’s nod. In this regard, all teachers and staff of schools and colleges in the state will get their COVID-19 test done between August 21 and August 30 and will report for duty on September 1. Decision on resuming regular classes will be taken at a later date,” said Sarma.

Last week, the state government had directed private schools reduce their fees by 25% from the period COVID pandemic began to till it is over. The minister said that if schools are found violating the order, they could face closure.