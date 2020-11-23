Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune, 17 teachers test positive for COVID-19

Sections
According to the Pune Zila Parishad, seventeen were tested positive out of the total 5,671 tests conducted in the rural areas of the city.

Nov 23, 2020

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Pune

Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune’s rural area, 17 teachers and other teaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the rural area of the city, Pune Zila Parishad said on Sunday.

The Parishad said in the future more teachers and teaching staff will be tested for COVID-19.

Schools in rural areas of Pune will reopen from tomorrow following state government guidelines.

