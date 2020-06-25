Sections
AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: Assam HS exam results announced at ahsec.nic.in, get direct link here

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared for the Assam Board HS examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and so on.

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020. (HT file )

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: The results of the Assam Higher Secondary Exams Council (Class 12) examination were announced on Thursday, June 25.

Students who have appeared for the Assam Board HS examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in, or on other alternative websites like www.resultsassam.nic.in, the results will be available at www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, , www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in etc.

Around 2.3 lakh students have appeared in the Assam HS examination this year, which was held from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres spread across the state.

According to an AHSEC official, the council will send the result in PDF format to all higher secondary institutions in Assam. He also said that the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week.



Last year, over 2,42,000 students appeared for the Assam class 12th exams, for which the results were declared on May 25, 2019.

