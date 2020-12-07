AICTE extends last date for admission to engineering colleges to December 31

Technical education regulator All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the last date of admission to engineering colleges to December 31 after requests from states and colleges.

In a letter dated December 3 to universities and colleges, the council said it was in receipt of representations from various state governments to extend the last date of admission to all engineering courses (diploma, diploma lateral entry, UG & PG) till December 31,2020, considering late announcement of common entrance test (CET) result in some of the states due to Covid-19.

In a partial modification of its earlier circular, the council extended the date for colleges where counselling and admission has not started due to delayed CET or where counselling has yet not been over. It added that colleges should not start classes for at least 15 days “to take care of the academic requirements of the students to avoid academic loss.”

The AICTE regulates nearly 11,000 educational institutions in the country, including hundreds of engineering colleges.