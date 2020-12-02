Sections
AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes: Deadline to register extended till December 31, check details

AICTE has extended the last date to apply for its Pragati and Saksham scholarship schemes till December 31.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AICTE Pragati, Saksham Scholarship Schemes. (Screengrab )

All India Council for Technical Education has extended the last date to apply for its Pragati and Saksham scholarship schemes till December 31. AICTE announced the extension of deadline on Twitter.

“#AICTEdge: Last date for #online applications under:- AICTE-Saksham scholarship scheme for specially-abled students has been extended till 31st Dec, 2020.!! Fresh Appl.: https://scholarships.gov.in Renewal Appl.: https://aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in,” AICTE said in the tweet.

 


The candidate should be admitted to first year of degree level course OR Second year of Degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved Institution of respective year.



2) Specially-abled student, having disability of not less than 40%.

3) Family income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 8 lakh per annum during the current financial year.

A valid income certificate issued by State /UT Government need to be enclosed.

AICTE – Pragati Scholarship Scheme For Girl Students - (Diploma): Eligibility

1)The girl candidate should be admitted to First year of Diploma level course OR Second year of Diploma level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved Institution of respective year.

2) Maximum two girls child per family are eligible.

3) Family income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 8 lakh per annum during the current financial year. A valid income certificate issued by State/ UT Government need to be enclosed.

A total of 5,000 scholarships are earmarked per annum under this scheme for pursuing first year of Diploma level course or second year of Diploma level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved Institution

AICTE – Saksham Scholarship Scheme For Specially-Abled Student (Degree) Eligibility:

1) The candidate should be admitted to first year of degree level course or second year of degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved Institution of respective year.

2) Specially-abled student, having disability of not less than 40%.

3) Family income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 8 lakh per annum during the current financial year. A valid income certificate issued by State /UT Government need to be enclosed.

Amount of Scholarship: Rs. 50,000/- per annum

Click here for full details

Click here to register/login

