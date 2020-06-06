AIIMS admit card for BSc post-basic nursing, MSc nursing and various other exams released at aiimsexams.org

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, on Friday, released the admit card for various entrance examinations on its official website. The admit card has been released for M.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Post Basic (Nursing), DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration), and Fellowship Programme Entrance Examination 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at aiimsexams.org.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘academic courses’ tab

3. Select the course

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. AIIMS Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference.