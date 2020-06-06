Sections
Home / Education / AIIMS admit card for BSc post-basic nursing, MSc nursing and various other exams released at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS admit card for BSc post-basic nursing, MSc nursing and various other exams released at aiimsexams.org

The admit card has been released for M.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Post Basic (Nursing), DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration), and Fellowship Programme Entrance Examination 2020.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS admit card. (Screengrab)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, on Friday, released the admit card for various entrance examinations on its official website. The admit card has been released for M.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Post Basic (Nursing), DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration), and Fellowship Programme Entrance Examination 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at aiimsexams.org.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘academic courses’ tab



3. Select the course

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. AIIMS Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sara shares unseen pics of herself on World Environment Day
Jun 06, 2020 14:43 IST
Tiger Shroff can’t stop puking at pic of sister Krishna kissing boyfriend
Jun 06, 2020 14:43 IST
Covid-19 not ‘exploded’ in India but risk remains: WHO expert
Jun 06, 2020 14:41 IST
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
Jun 06, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.