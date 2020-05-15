AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 17 non-faculty vacancies on offer

Sections
The registration process began on May 11, 2020. According to the notice, the last date for submission of application would be 02 weeks from the date of lifting of lockdown.

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020. (Shutterstock)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has invited application for the recruitment of non-faculty Group A posts on contractual basis on its official website. The registration process began on May 11, 2020. According to the notice, the last date for submission of application would be 02 weeks from the date of lifting of lockdown.

Interested and eligible candidates have to download the application form online at aiimsbhopal.edu.in and then send the duly filled application form along with self-attested photocopies of their proof of date of birth, eligibility qualification mark sheets, degrees, experience certificate and other relevant testimonials to the following address: The Administrative Officer (Shri Vishal Kumar Gupta), 1st Floor Medical College Building, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Saket Nagar Bhopal (M.P)-462020. The envelope should be super scribed as “Application for post of ........(CONTRACTUAL) at AIIMS, Bhopal”.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of various non-faculty Group A posts. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for Assistant Nursing Superintendent, 2 each for Medical Physicist, and Deputy Medical Superintendent, and one each for Blood Transfusion Officer, Public Relation Officer, and Accounts Officer.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.



