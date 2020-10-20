AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: 214 vacancies for various posts notified, check details here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIIMS) New Delhi has notified a total of 214 vacancies for 39 different posts under group A, B and C. The posts include Veterinary Officer, Driver, Junior Engineer, Receptionist, Technician, Junior Photographer, Scientist, Librarian, Programmer, Technical Assistant and Physical Training Instructor etc. The online application process will begin from October 21. Last date to apply is November 19.

Aspirants can apply online at aiims.edu/aiimsexams.org.

The required minimum education qualification for each posts are different. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

Click here for official notification

Selection procedure for group A posts- Interview

Selection procedure for Group B and C posts- Online computer based test

How to apply online:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimexams.org

Go to the recruitment link

Click on the “Apply online” link

A form will appear on the screen

Fill in the application form

Upload your photos and documents

Pay the application fee via any digital mode of payment and submit

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1500 and for SC/ST/ EWS category candidates the fee is Rs 1200.